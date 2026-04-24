Savannah, GA Author Publishes Historical Thriller Novel
April 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Red Chameleon," a new book by Sonia R. Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set over one pulse-pounding week in 1953, the story delivers a masterful blend of courtroom drama, historical intrigue, and atmospheric suspense.
The novel follows Carey Grayson, a decorated World War II veteran turned defense attorney who has dedicated his post-war life to the pursuit of justice. When his latest client is exonerated only to be murdered hours after the verdict, Grayson's professional triumph spirals into a personal nightmare.
Joined by his sharp-witted secretary, Ella St. Clair, Grayson is pulled into a dangerous shadow world where courtroom law gives way to government cover-ups. As the duo digs into the victim's past, they uncover a conspiracy rooted in wartime operations that threatens not only national security but the fragile global balance of power.
Inspired by the timeless chemistry and procedural brilliance of the original Perry Mason series, Hill crafts a narrative where the stakes are as emotional as they are political. "Red Chameleon" is a testament to Hill's lifelong passion for storytelling, developed during a childhood spent in libraries and perfected through years of dedicated research into mid-century history.
About the Author
Sonia R. Hill is a lifelong storyteller and the daughter of two librarians. A devoted fan of classic courtroom dramas and the "Perry Loves Della" community, she writes from the Georgia coast, where she lives with her beloved Labrador retrievers. Her work is known for its rich historical detail, compelling characters, and the seamless integration of suspense and heart.
"Red Chameleon" is a 932-page paperback with a retail price of $46.00 (hardback $59.00, eBook $41.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-279-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/red-chameleon . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us