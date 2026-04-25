Bronx, NY Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Good Word," a new book by John Feliz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping noir mystery that explores the high cost of loyalty and the tangled web of secrets hidden beneath the New York City skyline.
The story follows Frank Mateo, a seasoned Manhattan private investigator who finds himself haunted by a final request from Dominguez, a street informant he's leaned on for a decade. When Dominguez is murdered on the cold pavement of Halloween night, Mateo is consumed by a crushing sense of responsibility. What began as a simple favor quickly spirals into a hunt for a killer.
The mystery deepens with the sudden reappearance of Number 49, a masterpiece by the artist Rafique. Stolen years ago from a billionaire's estate, the painting's return sets off a chain of questions that Mateo must answer: How does a high-stakes art heist connect to a low-level informant? And what was the true price of the favor Mateo granted?
About the Author
John Feliz is a lifelong New Yorker, born in 1961. Before turning to fiction, he dedicated 22 years to the medical field as an X-ray technologist. Drawing on his deep roots in the city, Feliz brings an authentic, atmospheric voice to his first novel. He continues to reside in New York City.
"A Good Word" is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-238-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-good-word . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us