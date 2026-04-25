Reading, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Mama Amalia and Mongo," a new book by Zully Pina, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on true events within Pina's own family, the story follows Mongo, a rebellious youth frequently labeled a "problem child." Despite his inability to follow the rules, his grandmother, Mama Amalia, chooses to take him in and raise him as her own. As the years pass and Mongo's behavior spirals into erratic and destructive patterns, Amalia remains his unwavering anchor. The novel serves as a powerful cautionary tale about the timing of redemption, as Mongo eventually realizes the depth of his grandmother's sacrifice, perhaps just a moment too late.
"Mama Amalia and Mongo" is a deeply personal project for Pina, whose own life story is one of resilience and transformation. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised by her grandmother, Mama Rosa, Pina served as a police officer before transitioning into a successful career as a news anchor and TV producer. After moving to the United States to seek better medical care for her grandmother following a series of strokes, Pina has dedicated herself to storytelling that captures the complexities of the human spirit.
About the Author
Zully Pina is a Dominican-born author, single mother, and former broadcast journalist. A U.S. citizen and former police officer, she brings a unique perspective to her writing, blending real-world grit with emotional depth. "Mama Amalia and Mongo" is her third published work, with several more titles currently in development.
"Mama Amalia and Mongo" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-143-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mama-amalia-and-mongo . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us