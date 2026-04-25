Marion Heights, PA Author Publishes Romance Novel
April 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Dreams Can Come True," a new book by Theresa Nagy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life is near perfection for Hannah Preacher. A dedicated veterinarian living her professional dream, Hannah is anchored by a vibrant circle of friends and a devoted family. Yet, despite a life filled with purpose and the unconditional love of her animal patients, one thing has remained elusive: a deep, romantic connection.
Driven by a mission to expand her animal hospital and save more lives, Hannah embarks on an ambitious renovation project. The journey takes an unexpected turn when her initial contractor, Sid Sunshine, proves to be anything but bright. As the project teeters on the edge of disaster, leaving Hannah exhausted and disillusioned, hope arrives in the form of Jeremy.
A skilled and dependable contractor, Jeremy steps in to salvage the failing renovation. What begins as a professional rescue mission quickly evolves into something more profound. As the walls of the hospital are rebuilt, the walls around Hannah's heart begin to crumble, leading to a blossoming romance that proves the best foundations are built on trust and passion.
"Dreams Can Come True" is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-405-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dreams-can-come-true . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us