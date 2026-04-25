Aline Griffin Releases "Michael Farmer: Adventures of a Meteorite Hunter"
April 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Michael Farmer: Adventures of a Meteorite Hunter" by Aline Griffin, a compelling true story of one man's relentless pursuit of meteorites-and the extraordinary risks that come with it.
In January 2011, Michael Farmer, a former military intelligence specialist turned professional meteorite hunter, travels to Oman for what is meant to be a routine expedition. After uncovering more than one hundred meteorites, he is arrested at the border, imprisoned, and charged with illegal mining. Held in solitary confinement and cut off from home, he ultimately secures his release with the help of his wife, Melodye, and the U.S. Embassy-returning without the priceless discoveries he found.
Just months later, a rare meteorite fall in Kenya draws him back into the field, where the journey turns into a near-death kidnapping deep in the jungle. Robbed and stripped of everything, Farmer is forced to negotiate for his life. Told through layered storytelling and flashbacks, the book reveals the danger, discipline, and passion behind a little-known world of exploration.
Today, Farmer continues his work-building a remarkable collection and contributing to scientific research, including donations to museums and collaborations with Arizona State University to help unlock the origins of life on Earth.
Based on a true story with international scope and cinematic potential.
For review copies, interviews, or feature film adaptation inquiries, please visit:
www.AlineGriffin.com
"Michael Farmer: Adventures of a Meteorite Hunter" is a 262-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-069-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/michael-farmer-adventures-of-a-meteorite-hunter . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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