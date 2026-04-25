Oscoda, MI Author Publishes Second Children's Book
April 25, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pretty Puppy Paws", a new book by Caydence Castle and illustrated by Gelena Moon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Pretty Puppy Paws" is a heartwarming children's book that celebrates the unique beauty and companionship of dogs through the lens of their paws. It highlights the fact that every puppy is unique and has its own "perfect color" and size, based on what they inherit from their parents. The narrative also emphasizes the deep and lasting love between humans and animals. Additionally, the message of the book also explains that while humans technically provide for their dogs, the touch of their paw is what truly warms the heart.
The story depicts many daily joys and behaviors that all dog owners know and love including communicating by using their paws, running around and prancing through the home and yard, and getting dirty just for the fun of it. "Pretty Puppy Paws" also reflects on how despite the high-energy activities dogs enjoy, they are also loyal to their owners and will snuggle up with them and rest.
About the Author
At the age of 50, Caydence Castle feels she has finally found her calling with writing children's books and poetry. Born and raised in Alabama, she currently resides in Michigan. The inspiration for her stories comes from life lessons or adventures. Learn more at www.heavycrownwriter.com
"Pretty Puppy Paws" is a 42-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-039-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pretty-puppy-paws For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us