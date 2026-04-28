Micanopy, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Penny, the Pink and Purple Puffy Pony," a new book by Julie Grimes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This heartwarming tale follows a unique pony on a quest for belonging, ultimately delivering a powerful message about the beauty of self-acceptance.
Living on a bustling farm filled with friendly animals, Penny is impossible to miss. However, her signature pink-and-purple coat and unmatched puffiness leave her feeling like the odd one out. Following a suggestion from the farm's clever pigs, Penny sets off on a spirited adventure to the zoo to find someone just like her. Through her journey, readers discover alongside Penny that being different is exactly what makes her special.
About the Author
Originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania, Julie Grimes' life has always been defined by her love for animals and adventure. After a decade-long career at various harness racing tracks and a successful transition into the automotive services industry, she now resides on a 10-acre farm in Florida. Alongside her husband, Robert, she cares for a lively household of horses, donkeys, and Corgis. When not writing, Julie can be found indulging her other great passion: classic American muscle cars from the 1960s and 70s.
"Penny, the Pink and Purple Puffy Pony" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-448-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/penny-the-pink-and-purple-puffy-pony . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us