Fairburn, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Denise's New Beginnings at Middle School," a new book by Genesis Noelle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Middle school is often a whirlwind of transition, but a new voice in children's literature is helping young readers navigate the chaos with confidence. "Denise's New Beginnings at Middle School" is a heartfelt story about overcoming the unexpected hurdles of adolescence.
The book follows Denise, a relatable young girl facing the inevitable "ups and downs" of entering middle school. As she encounters challenges she never imagined, Denise learns that while change is unavoidable, it is manageable with the right support system. With the help of her family and friends, Denise transforms her obstacles into opportunities for growth.
"Denise's New Beginnings at Middle School" serves as both a roadmap for students entering a new academic chapter and a reminder of the power of community. Noelle's narrative encourages readers to embrace life's shifts rather than fear them.
About the Author
Genesis Noelle was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. A true creative at heart, her passions extend beyond the page to painting, singing, dancing, and theatre. When she isn't writing or cooking, she can be found traveling the world, drawing inspiration from different cultures for her storytelling.
"Denise's New Beginnings at Middle School" is a 54-page hardback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-055-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/denises-new-beginnings-at-middle-school . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us