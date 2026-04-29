Auburn, WA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Aether Quest," a new book by Paul Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A high-stakes adventure set in the fractured, gravity-defying realm of Valandria. Drawing on a thirty-year career in technology and a lifelong passion for complex puzzles, Clark delivers a story centered on unity, courage, and the fragile balance of a world held together by shimmering magical currents.
In "The Aether Quest," the ancient Aether Heart, the source of Valandria's stability, has been stolen. Without it, the "Shattered World" faces total descent into the abyss. The story follows Kaelin, a young Aether Guardian, as he leads an unlikely band of allies: a cunning shape-shifter, a stoic stone giant, a powerful healer, and a blind seer. Together, they must navigate venomous forests and frozen peaks to reclaim the Heart from Malakar, a fallen Guardian turned harbinger of destruction.
The novel marks a significant creative shift for Clark, who has spent over thirty-five years writing technical documentation and poetry. Inspired by a brainstorming session with his brother, Vic, Clark has pivoted toward long-form fiction as he approaches retirement, promising that this first foray into fantasy is only the beginning of his storytelling journey.
About the Author
Paul Clark is a veteran of the technology industry and a lifelong writer of poetry and short stories. A lover of music and travel, he lives with his wife, Rowlyn. "The Aether Quest" is his first fantasy novel.
"The Aether Quest" is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (hardback $34.00, eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-115-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-aether-quest . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us