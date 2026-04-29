Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Inspirational Fiction Novel
April 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hidden Secrets," a new book by Rebecca Venegas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A deeply moving exploration of the burdens we carry and the transformative power of sharing our truths. Drawing from raw, real-life experiences, Venegas delivers a narrative that examines how childhood pain shapes adulthood and how the courage to speak up can rewrite a person's future.
"Hidden Secrets" serves as both a story and a lifeline. By detailing the complexities of trauma and the weight of "better left untold" secrets, the book encourages readers to break the cycle of silence. Its heartfelt message serves as a reminder that healing begins with safety and trust, urging those in pain to reach out to the support systems waiting to help.
About the Author
Rebecca Venegas immigrated from Juarez, Mexico, to the United States at age five, growing up in East Los Angeles and attending Garfield High School. A devoted mother of seven, Rebecca's storytelling is fueled by her deep compassion and diverse life experiences. Known affectionately as "Mermaid" in her youth for her love of the water, she now channels that same endurance and depth into her writing to inspire and support others.
"Hidden Secrets" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-336-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hidden-secrets-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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