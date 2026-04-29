State Center, IA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pocket Book of Poetry", a new book by Emily Riley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The collection of poems covers two sides of the same coin of life. One half dwells in the stark reality of death and decay, while the other covers the intense ecstasy of new love. Poems such as "Tangerine" describe love as "touching a flame without the pain of burning" and poems such as "Death Among Other Things" alike skin to paper and eyes to raisins. Other topics such as internal voices, stagnation, and lost innocence are covered as well. While often heavy, the poetry uncovers nuanced perspectives, looking at the positive side of negatives, and negative side of positives.
"Pocket Book of Poetry" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-585-0 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pocket-book-of-poetry. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us