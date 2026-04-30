Chester, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"You Can Be Who You Want to Be!," a new book by Melvin L. Campbell Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Observing many children today "settle" for what seems achievable rather than what they truly desire, Campbell created this work to introduce young readers to a vast array of career possibilities. This book serves as a catalyst for optimism, encouraging children to dismantle self-imposed limits and pursue their boldest dreams.
Campbell has seen too many kids talk about what they can't do or be. There is a fake barrier that holds them back. He wants to show them, including his own nieces and nephews, that those walls don't exist.
Campbell credits his own drive to his upbringing in Chester, Pennsylvania. His deep-seated belief in the power of history and education informs his writing. Drawing inspiration from Mark Twain's observation that "history rhymes," Campbell believes that understanding the past is the key to navigating a successful future.
"You Can Be Who You Want to Be!" is more than a career guide; it is a mission to ensure the next generation believes in their own potential to achieve the extraordinary.
About the Author
Melvin L. Campbell Jr. is an author, educator, and mentor. Raised in a tight-knit household in Chester, PA, he is a first-generation college graduate who holds a Master's degree. Driven by his faith, his family, and a passion for history, Campbell is dedicated to empowering youth to overcome social limitations and reach their full potential.
"You Can Be Who You Want to Be!" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-125-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/you-can-be-who-you-want-to-be . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us