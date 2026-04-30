Danville, VA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Bipolar Extremes: The Poems," a new book by Dr. Marie Kiely Tynan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Serving as a poignant sequel to her 2019 memoir, this collection offers a raw, lyrical look into the complexities of mental health, resilience, and the power of the written word.
The foundation of this book was rediscovered in January 2025, when Dr. Tynan found a forgotten notebook in a closet of boxes. Inside were poems primarily written in 2003, the pivotal year she was finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age fifty-three. The verses capture her "bipolar despair" and the challenging side effects of heavy medication, while simultaneously reaching toward themes of affirmation and redemption.
She wants readers to gain comfort in knowing they can survive these dark spells by believing in themselves and leaning on a support system of medical professionals, family, and friends; it is possible to return to a healthy, productive life.
About the Author
Dr. Marie Kiely Tynan holds a Ph.D. in British and American Literature from UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Alabama. Her professional career spanned 35 years at NASA, where she served as a Computer Security Manager at NASA Headquarters and Federal Women's Program Manager, receiving numerous awards for exceptional service during the Space Shuttle era.
A proud daughter of Appalachia with deep Virginian roots dating back to 1614, Dr. Tynan currently resides in Danville, Virginia. She is an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and remains a passionate researcher of genealogy and classic literature.
"Bipolar Extremes: The Poems" is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-479-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bipolar-extremes-the-poems . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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