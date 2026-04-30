Mount Joy, PA Author Publishes Political Thriller Novel
April 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"American Ambush," a new book by Devin Schlottman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story follows Daniel Richman and his younger brother, Robbie, as they enter the grueling political arena to confront Washington's most formidable challenges. When a crisis threatens the stability of the United States, the brothers must unite to safeguard the country's future. However, the aftermath reveals a web of deception that forces the Richmans to confront a chilling reality: in Washington, trust is a dangerous luxury.
As the conspiracy unfolds, the narrative expands to include Officer Dustin King, Detective Bryan Roman, and Jay and Carly Johnson. Together, they find themselves at the epicenter of a scandal that could redefine American history.
Devin Schlottman drew inspiration for this latest work from his deep-seated interest in political science and national heritage. His goal was to capture the intensity of the political landscape while exploring how far individuals will go to protect their country and each other.
"American Ambush" is a testament to Schlottman's passion for the genre and his dedication to storytelling.
About the Author
Devin Schlottman is a thriller and mystery author known for his engaging plots and patriotic themes. His work is driven by a lifelong fascination with suspense and the inner workings of American politics.
"American Ambush" is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-491-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/american-ambush . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us