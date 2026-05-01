Dove Creek, CO Author Publishes Superhero Novel
May 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Inevitable War: The Anti-Hero: Book 4," a new book by Grant Ayers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when the world's greatest protectors become its most dangerous monsters? Grant Ayers answers this question in his latest release, a gritty, subversive take on the superhero genre that follows one young man's descent from a seeker of peace to a weapon of vengeance.
In a society where the line between hero and villain has blurred into obscurity, Maximillion Macalister wants nothing more than a normal life. That dream is shattered when his father is murdered by the legendary hero Lighthouse. The tragedy awakens a dark, supernatural power within Max, a force that is neither holy nor human.
Forced into the prestigious Super Academy, Max quickly learns that the institution is no sanctuary. It is a brutal battlefield where lessons are paid for in blood, and every victory erodes his remaining humanity. Surrounded by "friends" with lethal secrets and mentors with monstrous intentions, Max must navigate a world where justice is a lie. As his strength grows, so does the darkness within, forcing him to decide if he will become the hero the world expects or the anti-hero it truly deserves.
About the Author
Grant Ayers is a compelling new voice in speculative fiction, having published his first book in the Inevitable War series at just seventeen. His work, known for its sharp world-building and complex moral themes, has earned a dedicated following on Inkitt. Outside of writing, Grant is an avid chess player and Magic: The Gathering enthusiast who enjoys providing commentary for his brothers' gaming sessions.
"The Inevitable War: The Anti-Hero: Book 4" is a 326-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-331-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-inevitable-war-the-anti-hero-book-4 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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