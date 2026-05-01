Cincinnati, OH Author Publishes Memoir
May 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Mack, Trump, and Me," a new book by Richard Topper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the unexpected journey of an ordinary salesman thrust into the orbit of two larger-than-life personalities. Through a blend of relentless hard work and the delicate art of corporate diplomacy, Topper illustrates how he built trust across multiple organizations to deliver an event that exceeded every expectation.
"Mack, Trump, and Me" is more than just a business chronicle; it is a story of professional perseverance and the realization that the most unlikely assignments can lead to a life-changing story.
About the Author
Richard Topper is an Ohio native with a diverse professional background spanning twenty-five years in radio broadcasting across major markets, including Chicago, Denver, and Houston. His eclectic career path has seen him find success selling everything from cars and cellphones to high-end furniture. A devoted father and man of faith, Topper is a passionate enthusiast of music, film, and sports.
"Mack, Trump, and Me" is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-135-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mack-trump-and-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us