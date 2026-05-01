Jacksonville, FL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Book
May 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Tinderbox", a new book by Alfredo Rosado, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when the brutal realism of World War II meets the flickering hope of the supernatural? In his gripping debut novel, The Tinderbox, author and U.S. Navy veteran Alfredo Rosado takes readers behind enemy lines for a high-stakes journey of brotherhood, sacrifice, and unexpected wonder.
The story follows five soldiers camped on the jagged edge of Nazi-occupied territory. Burdened with orders to advance without reinforcements, the squad finds themselves trapped in a desperate war of attrition. As they are picked off one by one by an overwhelming enemy force, the survivors are pushed to the brink of despair.
Everything changes when one soldier discovers a mysterious, magical tinderbox. This ancient artifact transforms a suicide mission into a quest for survival, proving that even in the darkest trenches of history, hope-and the promise to return home-is never truly lost.
About the Author
Alfredo Rosado brings a unique, multidisciplinary perspective to his storytelling. A proudly retired U.S. Navy veteran, Rosado's transition from military service to the arts is reflected in the disciplined yet imaginative prose of The Tinderbox.
He is currently a senior at Jacksonville University, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in Illustration. Beyond the page, Rosado is a true Renaissance man; he is an accomplished illustrator and painter, a skilled carpenter, an aquarium hobbyist, a horror cinema enthusiast, and a scholar of astronomy and science.
"The Tinderbox" is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-297-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-tinderbox For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us