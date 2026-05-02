Union Beach, NJ Author Publishes Christian Non-Fiction Book
May 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"400 INs," a new book by Jose M. Justo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A profound collection of 400 inspirational writings designed to guide readers toward happiness, true success, and a steadfast faith in God.
In an era where the pursuit of material wealth often leads to rising rates of depression and anxiety, Justo offers a spiritual alternative. "400 INs" provides daily reflections that encourage readers to look beyond earthly possessions and find contentment through faith. With more than one entry for every day of the year, the book serves as a consistent companion for those seeking mental clarity and spiritual grounding.
Justo's literary journey began in 1965 at age 16, when he became the most prolific contributor to his high school's official publication. While his professional career took him through a rigorous path, becoming a Certified Public Accountant, earning an MBA, and serving as a high-ranking Cadet Colonel in the Advance ROTC, his passion for inspirational writing remained a constant thread. Now retired at 74, Justo has dedicated his time to compiling a lifetime of wisdom into this singular volume.
"400 INs" is more than a book; it is a legacy of resilience and faith from a man who balanced a high-level corporate career with a deep commitment to his family and his spiritual calling.
About the Author
Jose M. Justo is a retired financial executive and CPA with degrees from Far Eastern University and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila. A former Cadet Colonel and dedicated family man, he has been writing inspirational articles since 1965. He currently lives in retirement, focusing his time on sharing messages of hope and faith with a global audience.
"400 INs" is a 426-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-787-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/400-ins . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us