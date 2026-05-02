Portsmouth, RI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Whispers of Joy," a new book by Joy Santina Petti, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection delves into the deepest recesses of the human experience, utilizing powerful language and evocative imagery to navigate life's inevitable highs and lows. Through her unique creative vision, Petti offers a vulnerable and resonant exploration of feeling, capturing the complexities of the heart with grace and intensity.
"Whispers of Joy" is more than a book of verse; it is an invitation to embrace the full spectrum of existence.
"Whispers of Joy" is a 128-page hardback with a retail price of $50.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-154-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/whispers-of-joy . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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