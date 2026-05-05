Boswell, PA Author Publishes Psychological Thriller Novel
May 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Behind the Door," a new book by Will Stoppe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful narrative that challenges readers to look past the surface of "ordinary" lives to uncover the unsettling truth of modern-day trafficking.
In "Behind the Door," teenage sisters Anna Lee and Sherri Joyce appear to lead a quiet, sheltered life, homeschooled and protected from the outside world. However, as the walls of their home begin to close in, hidden truths emerge, forcing a harrowing confrontation with a reality they never knew existed.
Told from the perspective of a victim slowly awakening to her circumstances, the novel offers a raw, unsettling look at the blurred lines between good and evil. While the story delves into the darkest corners of the human experience, it remains a profound testament to the resilience of the human spirit, illustrating that survival begins with the courage to face the truth.
About the Author
Will is a professional musician and worship leader who has spent much of his adult life touring the United States. A prolific songwriter, he currently resides in a small town in rural western Pennsylvania with his wife and three daughters.
"Behind the Door" is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-213-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/behind-the-door . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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