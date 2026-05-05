Renfrew, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Itty Bitty Mouse & Blue Bunny Stories: Itty Bitty's Birthday Blast," a new book by Sharon Melani & Melanie Grumski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This heartwarming tale follows Itty Bitty Mouse on a doubly special day: it is both his birthday and the day of his school field trip to the mysterious Crystal Cave Park.
The story takes an exciting turn when Itty Bitty and his best friend, Blue Bunny, become separated from their group inside the "scary but beautiful" cave. Surrounded by shimmering crystals, the duo must rely on their courage and teamwork to find their way back to safety. More than just a rescue mission, this book serves as a vibrant celebration of milestones and the irreplaceable bond of friendship.
"Itty Bitty Mouse & Blue Bunny Stories: Itty Bitty's Birthday Blast" is a family collaboration fueled by multi-generational creativity. Melani was inspired to write her first published work, Silly Snow Days, by her granddaughter, Melanie, when she was just five years old. Now nearly ten, Melanie played a key role in developing this latest adventure.
About the Author
Sharon Melani is a dedicated storyteller and poet who has been honing her craft since her teenage years. Carrying on her father's literary legacy, Sharon writes from her home, where she balances her creative pursuits with a busy family life. Her work focuses on themes of friendship, wonder, and the joy of childhood.
"Itty Bitty Mouse & Blue Bunny Stories: Itty Bitty's Birthday Blast" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-306-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/itty-bitty-mouse-blue-bunny-stories-itty-bitty-s-birthday-blast . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us