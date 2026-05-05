Renton, WA Author Publishes Construction Business Guide
May 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Principles of Federal Construction Contracting," a new book by Stan Uhlig, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moving beyond academic theory, this updated edition of "Principles of Federal Construction Contracting" serves as a practical, plain-English roadmap for navigating the complex landscape of government projects.
As federal regulations become increasingly intricate, Uhlig's guide provides contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers with a clear understanding of the essential rules, procedures, and processes required to succeed. This book is designed to be an accessible resource for industry players at every level, from small vendors to large-scale firms.
This isn't a textbook; it's a field manual. Uhlig's goal is to simplify the federal process, allowing businesses to focus on their core competencies without getting bogged down in bureaucracy.
About the Author
Stan Uhlig's career began as a U.S. Navy Seabee in Vietnam and evolved into a multi-decade legacy of leadership in global engineering and construction. Having served as a Chief Engineer, Project Manager, and General Manager for some of the world's largest construction entities, Uhlig has overseen some of the most complex government contracts ever awarded. Today, he heads Federal Construction Consultants, where he helps firms enter and thrive in the federal marketplace. He is a recognized speaker and a past president of the Society of American Military Engineers.
"Principles of Federal Construction Contracting" is a 362-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-079-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/principles-of-federal-construction-contracting . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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