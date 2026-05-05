Jacksonville, FL Author Publishes Autobiography
May 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Gift: Slavery to Freedom," a new book by Kenneth Lamar King, has been recently published.
Kenneth Lamar King, a seasoned professional with nearly 40 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry, has written about a multifaceted career that spans military service, international operations, and a deep-seated passion for the open road.
A veteran with 20 years of dedicated military service, Mr. King transitioned to civilian life with an honorable retirement and a steadfast commitment to excellence. His post-military journey included diverse roles, from a 20-month assignment in Germany to a three-year tenure in warehousing, before he discovered his true calling behind the wheel.
Beginning in 1969, Mr. King embarked on a remarkable 40-year career in trucking. Specializing in cross-border cargo operations, he navigated the vast highway networks of both the United States and Canada. His professional life was further enriched by unique personal ventures, including a tobacco farming season in Canada alongside his wife.
Though a work-related accident led to his retirement from long-haul trucking in 2009, Mr. King continued to serve his community through courier work for several years. Outside of his professional achievements, he remains a dedicated automotive enthusiast, most notably evidenced by his prized Monte Carlo SS.
Today, Mr. King's legacy stands as a reflection of a life lived with purpose, characterized by an enduring love for automobiles and the grit to navigate any path, on or off the road.
"The Gift: Slavery to Freedom" is a 376-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $14.99 (also available in hardback and eBook format). The ISBN is 979-8-89525-570-4. You can find the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Gift-Slavery-Kenneth-Lamar-King/dp/B0DH2XY4HQ and Barnes & Noble at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-gift-kenneth-lamar-king/1146287145
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Kenneth Lamar King
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Kenneth Lamar King
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