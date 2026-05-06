San Marcos, CA Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
May 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Purpose Driven Body," a new book by Timothy L. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A transformative health philosophy designed to help individuals move beyond "maintaining the status quo" to achieve lifelong vitality and strength.
While childhood is defined by boundless energy, many adults find themselves tapering their physical output as they age, inadvertently entering a "degrading spiral" of physical decline. "The Purpose Driven Body" challenges this trajectory, offering a framework to nurture the human body so it can continue to contribute to one's life mission at every stage.
The body is a marvelous creation that responds faithfully to those who nurture it. A purpose-driven body continuously contributes to its purpose, challenging the mind, building physical endurance, and focusing the spirit on what matters most.
By shifting the focus from simple maintenance to active purpose, the program aims to eliminate the common regrets of later life. It empowers individuals to seize opportunities and live with intensity, ensuring they remain vibrant and capable until the very end.
"The Purpose Driven Body" is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-013-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-purpose-driven-body . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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