Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Psychological Thriller
May 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Betrayal," a new book by Ja'Kwontez Glover, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A gripping narrative based on a true story that examines the fragile line between brotherhood and bitterness.
After fifteen years of an unbreakable bond, Calab finds his world upended when his best friend, Marcus, allows jealousy to take root. Sparked by Calab's flourishing relationship with Destiny, Marcus embarks on a calculated campaign to dismantle everything Calab has built. The result is a raw, emotional unraveling of trust that serves as a powerful cautionary tale for modern readers.
"Betrayal" is more than a story; it's a lesson in the high cost of envy. As Calab fights to reclaim his life, the book explores a difficult truth: while some seek to make amends, certain damage runs too deep for an easy resolution.
About the Author
Ja'Kwontez Glover is an author, psychologist, and motivational speaker dedicated to using lived truth to inspire others. Holding multiple degrees, including a Master's, Glover leverages his personal and professional experiences to craft stories that resonate with purpose and honesty.
"Betrayal" is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-116-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/betrayal/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
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Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us