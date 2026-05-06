Bullhead City, AZ Author Publishes Joke Collection
May 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Stop Me If You Heard This One…," a new book by Shakey Dave, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For those tired of walking on eggshells, Shakey Dave's new collection, "Stop Me If You Heard This One…," offers a much-needed antidote to the polite and predictable. This isn't a book for the easily offended or the "pearl-clutchers," it is a raw, non-PC anthology of jokes curated over decades within Shakey Dave's inner circle. Designed specifically for those suffering from chronic grumpiness or a lack of hearty laughter, this collection promises a high-octane, laugh-out-loud experience for readers who prefer their humor with an edge.
"Stop Me If You Heard This One…" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-229-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stop-me-if-you-heard-this-one . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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