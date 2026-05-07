Hastings, NE Author Publishes Children's Book
May 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Someone from Here," a new book by Fernando Murua, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Designed to spark curiosity and cognitive development, the book offers an interactive experience where children take the lead in deciding which animals belong in specific habitats.
"Someone from Here" combines striking, colorful illustrations with a unique learning framework that empowers young readers to engage directly with the natural world. By moving beyond traditional storytelling, the book serves as both an imaginative playground and an educational tool, making it a perfect fit for children of all ages.
The inspiration for the book stems from Murua's own roots. Raised on a farm and surrounded by animals from an early age, his deep-seated passion for wildlife has become a family legacy.
About the Author
Fernando Murua is a devoted father of six whose upbringing on a family farm instilled in him a lifelong appreciation for animal life. His work focuses on creating engaging, educational content that fosters a love for nature in the next generation.
"Someone from Here" is an 18-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-251-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/someone-from-here . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us