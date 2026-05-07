Midvale, UT Author Publishes Historical Fiction Book
May 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Lady of the Lake," a new book by Darren Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A poignant exploration of nostalgia and the fleeting nature of youth set against the backdrop of Utah's historic Saltair resort.
The story follows sisters Rose and Lila during a sun-drenched summer at the "shining star" of the Great Salt Lake. At the time, Saltair, affectionately known as the Lady of the Lake, was a premier destination featuring sprawling beaches, elegant ballrooms, and a vibrant amusement park. While the sisters spend their days navigating the wonders of the resort and engaging in spirited mischief, their lives are forever altered when a single fateful night takes a drastic, unexpected turn.
Blending blossoming romance with the fragility of adolescence, Brown's narrative serves as a powerful tribute to a bygone era of Utah history.
About the Author
Darren Brown is a longtime resident of Utah with deep roots in the state's agricultural communities. His upbringing on a dairy farm and summers spent at Como Springs heavily influence the themes of rural life and nostalgia found in his writing. After spending time in Hawaii and California, Brown returned to Utah, where he currently works for the Salt Lake International Airport. An avid student of biblical archaeology, he brings a keen eye for historical detail to his literary work.
"The Lady of the Lake" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-391-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lady-of-the-lake . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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