Old Lyme, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
May 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Anderson's Adventure with a Butterfly Fairy," a new book by Jolene Brant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A magical journey that blends wonder with a vital message about conservation. Set in a picturesque small town, the narrative follows two young friends, Anderson and Julia, as they embark on an extraordinary quest into the heart of nature.
The adventure begins when the duo is greeted by a troupe of twinkling, dancing fairies. Led by these mystical guides, Anderson and Julia are ushered into a hidden fairy village. Through their encounters with the forest's magical inhabitants, the children discover a profound surprise: the secret to protecting and nurturing the natural world around them.
Brant wanted to create a story that captures the imagination while teaching children that they have the power to protect our environment. By transforming environmental education into a captivating adventure, this book inspires young readers to appreciate and care for the earth.
About the Author
Jolene Brant is a dedicated storyteller committed to crafting narratives that resonate with young hearts. She resides in the scenic coastal town of Old Lyme, Connecticut, with her husband, Phil, and their two sons, Noah and Anderson, who serve as the primary inspiration for her work.
"Anderson's Adventure with a Butterfly Fairy" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-182-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/andersons-adventure-with-a-butterfly-fairy . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us