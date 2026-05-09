Cambria Heights, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Reigning Reflections," a new book by Eunice W Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A poignant collection of reflections that captures the "rollercoaster" of the human experience. Through a lens of deep personal history and poetic insight, Harris takes readers on a journey through the breathtaking highs and disheartening lows that define a life well-lived.
The daughter of a mother who used poetry to connect with loved ones, Harris began her own writing journey in elementary school. This lifelong passion has culminated in a work that is as thought-provoking as it is satisfying, offering a "ride of life" told through eyes that have witnessed decades of change, challenge, and joy.
Life is a balance of shifts and surprises. Putting pen to paper has always been my way of navigating those turns, and Harris hopes these pages offer readers the same sense of discovery and peace she found while writing them.
About the Author
A native of New York City and a graduate of Jamaica High School, Harris holds a Master's Degree in Early Childhood and Reading Education from Queens College. After a distinguished career in education, the Cheyney State College alumna has dedicated her retirement to a life of service.
Guided by the philosophy that service is "the rent we pay for our time on earth," Harris remains an active leader in the Kiwanis Club, the Kiwanis Pediatric Treatment Center Foundation, the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, and Calvary Mission. This book serves as her latest contribution to the world, a literary "giving back" intended to inspire and uplift.
"Reigning Reflections" is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-341-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/reigning-reflections. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us