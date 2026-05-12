Tomorrow's World Today Partners with Toyota to Explore the Future of Electric Vehicles and the Grid

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PITTSBURGH, PA - Did you know that almost 200 years ago, the car of the future was already here, and it was electric? While the gas engine eventually took over, the electric vehicle (EV) is back at the forefront of innovation. On May 16 and 17, the Emmy-nominated and Telly Award-winning series Tomorrow's World Today visits Toyota HQ in Plano, Texas, to see how the next generation of EVs will do much more than just get you from point A to point B.The episode, titled "Power Ping Pong," examines the evolution of the EV, from early models with an 80-mile range to the new 2027 Toyota Highlander, which can travel more than 300 miles on a single charge. But the real story is about what happens when the car is parked. Through "bidirectional charging," the new generation of cars will very soon be able to send power back to your home or the electric grid."We're moving toward a future where your car doesn't just take power," says George Davison, Host of Tomorrow's World Today. "It can also put power back into your home when your lights go out."Field reporter Greg Costantino meets with experts to discuss Toyota's "multi-pathway approach," which offers different types of electrified rides-from hybrids to full battery electrics-to suit different lifestyles. They also tackle common myths about EVs, including the idea that they aren't fun to drive or that they are too expensive compared to gas cars.The episode features insights from several Toyota and energy experts:Norman Lu: Senior Program Manager at Toyota North America and a 21-year Toyota veteran who explains the leap from early EV batteries to today's high-tech versions.Cody Emmert: A Marketing Senior Planner who dispels myths about EV performance and price.Maddy Strutner: Grid Services Manager at Toyota North America explains "Charge Assist" and how software helps families charge their cars when it's the least expensive to do so and best for the grid.Apoorv Bhargava: CEO & Cofounder of WeaveGrid discusses how millions of vehicles in the U.S. can eventually help balance the country's energy supply and demand."In the very near future, we will be integrating these electric vehicles back into the entire grid," says Norman Lu. "When you think about thousands of EVs all synchronized and doing that at the same time, it will help balance the grid, reduce power outages overall, and lower the cost of energy for everyone."Watch "Power Ping Pong" featuring Toyota on the Science Channel on Saturday, May 16th at 10 am/Eastern and on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, May 17th at 7 am across all time zones.About Tomorrow's World TodayTomorrow's World Today is a dynamic television series dedicated to the latest advancements in technology, invention, innovation, and industry. By delving into transformative ideas and the stories behind them, the show provides an inside look at the future of innovation. For in-depth articles, exclusive digital content, episodes, podcasts, and thought-leader interviews, visit our online hub at tomorrowsworldtoday.com.