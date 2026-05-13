Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Sports History Book
May 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Whiz Kids to Today: Baseball Card History of the Fightin Phils," a new book by Arthur Greenburg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For generations of baseball fans, the history of their favorite team is more than just box scores and win-loss records; it's the tangible, nostalgic feel of a rookie card and the colorful action shots of legendary players. In his new book, "Whiz Kids to Today: Baseball Card History of the Fightin Phils," sports historian Arthur Greenburg offers a comprehensive, visually-driven journey through the storied franchise of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Spanning from the team's formal inception in 1883 through the modern era, Greenburg's work provides a meticulous, colorful panorama of the team's evolution. The book serves as both a statistical archive and a visual tribute, documenting every winning season and the star-studded rosters that defined them, from the 1915 Pennant winners led by Grover Alexander to the legendary "Whiz Kids" of 1950, and through the powerhouse championship teams of 1980 and 2008.
Highlights of the book include the baseball card connection, which is a unique visual history featuring cards of Phillies legends like Mike Schmidt, Robin Roberts, Cole Hamels, and Richie Ashburn. A detailed season-by-season breakdown of winning teams, including player rosters, batting leaders, and pitching milestones. historical deep dive, dedicated sections on the "Dead Ball" and "Modern" eras, providing context on how the game, and its stars, have changed over 140 years. Reflections from Greenburg, a lifelong fan who witnessed the dramatic 1950 pennant-clinching home run by Dick Sisler, an event that sparked his lifelong devotion to the "Red & White."
Being a sports historian, Greenburg has a keen appreciation for the deeds of the participants. He hopes all Phillies fans find this book as entertaining and informative as he did in its preparation.
"Whiz Kids to Today: Baseball Card History of the Fightin Phils" is a 324-page paperback with a retail price of $98.00 (eBook $93.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-483-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/whiz-kids-to-today-baseball-card-history-of-the-fightin-phils . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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