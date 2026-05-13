Canadian Author Publishes Children's Book
May 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Girl in the Little Red Boat," a new book by Cristina Scacchi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A poignant narrative that explores the seductive allure of escapism and the high price of losing touch with reality.
The story follows a young visionary who possesses the unique ability to distill the beauty of the natural world, such as the fragrance of blossoms and the vivid hues of the sky, into a sprawling, handcrafted, Fantastic world. Originally conceived as a sanctuary from the complexities and heartache of everyday life, this internal landscape offers a perfect refuge for her dreams.
However, the narrative takes a haunting turn when the sanctuary becomes a permanent residence. As the girl retreats further into her mind, her vibrant creation begins to lose its luster, and the very turmoil she sought to escape starts to seep into the fading Fantastic. "The Girl in the Little Red Boat" offers an exploration of the delicate balance between the comfort of our imagination and the unavoidable necessity of the real world.
Scacchi wanted to capture that universal desire to hide away in something beautiful, but also wanted to ask: what happens when your 'perfect world' starts to mirror the cracks in your own heart?
"The Girl in the Little Red Boat" is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-463-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-girl-in-the-little-red-boat . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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