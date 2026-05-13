Kirkland, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Amazing Dinosaur Day," a new book by Patrick Gibbs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inviting young explorers to step back in time with "My Amazing Dinosaur Day." Designed for early readers, this high-energy adventure brings the titans of the prehistoric past to life through vivid storytelling and unimaginable encounters.
"My Amazing Dinosaur Day" follows a young dreamer who finds themselves face-to-face with the giants of the ancient world. From soaring landscapes to a jaw-dropping dinosaur battle, the book combines an easy-to-read format with heart-pounding action, making it an ideal choice for parents and educators looking to spark a love for reading and history.
This book is about more than just history; it's about the wonder of discovery. Gibbs wanted to create a world where children could witness the scale and power of these incredible creatures firsthand.
About the Author
Patrick Gibbs is an avid outdoorsman whose life is defined by his love for hiking, mountain climbing, and fishing. Above all his earthly passions, he is committed to putting his faith in Jesus first. "My Amazing Dinosaur Day" reflects his appreciation for the wonders of creation and his desire to inspire the next generation of adventurers.
"My Amazing Dinosaur Day" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-014-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-amazing-dinosaur-day . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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