Kansas City, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
May 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hooray for Meatballs," a new book by Patti Browder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story follows a young girl named Nina and her mother, Vivian, as they travel the globe to discover how different cultures prepare a culinary favorite.
As the duo journeys from country to country, they gather local recipes and build a diverse circle of friends. The book highlights a heartwarming truth: despite regional differences, every culture shares a deep love for meatballs.
"Hooray for Meatballs" serves as both a storybook and a functional cookbook. Each cultural tale includes authentic, family-friendly recipes designed to bring adults and children together in the kitchen.
Browder's unique background heavily inspires this book. A nurse by trade, she spent twelve years conducting medical and Christian missionary work across eight countries. This extensive overseas experience fueled her passion for global cultures, languages, and international cuisine. Browder remains active in humanitarian efforts today, blending her life's work into this literary debut.
About the Author
Patti Browder is a nurse, humanitarian, and author. After a decade of service across eight countries, she created Hooray for Meatballs to share her love of travel, culture, and community with the next generation of young chefs.
"Hooray for Meatballs" is a 78-page hardback with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-023-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hooray-for-meatballs . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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