Seattle, WA Author Publishes Literature Collection
May 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Beautiful African Fairies," a new book by T. Duncan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An illustrated children's book that brings traditional African legends, myths, and folklore to life through poetry.
This book serves as a cultural journey. It uses generational tales to guide young readers through the history, beauty, and grace of the African continent. Written in verse, "Beautiful African Fairies" preserves oral traditions while introducing mythical figures as guiding lights for children.
You are the creator of your wildest dreams, so let your imagination be free. This is Duncan's personal philosophy that drove the creation of this project.
"Beautiful African Fairies" represents a long-awaited milestone for the Philadelphia-native author. Duncan drew heavy inspiration from her roles as a mother and aunt. These family experiences directly shaped the creative, imaginative tone used throughout the book to engage young minds.
About the Author
T. Duncan is a Philadelphia-based poet, artist, and author specializing in imaginative fiction for children. Her work focuses on blending cultural heritage with creative storytelling to inspire the next generation of readers.
"Beautiful African Fairies" is a 64-page hardback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-348-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/beautiful-african-fairies . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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