Tarentum, PA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
May 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hollow," a new book by Brandy East, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A genre-bending epic that bridges the worlds of high-tech science fiction and classic fantasy.
"Hollow" follows the unlikely friendship between Hallen, a proud captain of the feline-dragon Felinar race, and Ray, a rough-edged human wizard from a medieval, primitive world. Imprisoned by a terrifying enemy species known as the Keth, the duo must overcome deep cultural divides to survive. As magic and advanced technology collide, their growing bond challenges the core beliefs of their respective worlds.
This novel takes place in a universe where interstellar travel and ancient magic coexist uneasily. It has high-stakes action balanced by banter, culture shock, and deep emotional growth, and a core philosophical exploration of what defines a living being when technology denies the existence of the soul.
About the Author
Brandy East is a practicing veterinarian, lifelong animal lover, and mother of two based in Pennsylvania. Her professional background in science inspires her fiction, while her daily interactions with her dog, Ras, and three cats fuel the creature mechanics and rich cultural complexity of her alien species, the Felinar.
"Hollow" is a 312-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-343-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hollow . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us