Waller, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
May 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Block," a new book by T. Roe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Richly illustrated and deeply moving, this story tackles the complex relationship between law enforcement and urban communities through the eyes of a young boy discovering shared roots and mutual respect.
"My Block" follows Jayceon, a young boy living on the south side of Odessa, a neighborhood protected by local hustlers where residents historically avoid contacting the police. Growing up with anxiety surrounding the badge, Jayceon's world changes on his first day of school when he is stopped by Officer Kirk. Instead of the negative interaction Jayceon fears, Officer Kirk listens to his anxieties and invites him on a patrol car ride-along to build a connection.
The day culminates in a powerful revelation on the local basketball court. Jayceon and his neighbors discover that, before it was a basketball court, it was the site of the Hudson Grove housing projects, and it was Officer Kirk's childhood block. By breaking down barriers, sharing pie with a neighbor's grandmother, and joining in a neighborhood basketball game, Officer Kirk earns the ultimate sign of community respect: a welcome to the block.
"My Block" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-203-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-block . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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