Curvy Protocol Completes Security Audit and Exits Beta, Bringing Production-Ready Privacy Infrastructure to On-chain Payments and AI Agents
May 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsBELGRADE, SERBIA - May 16, 2026 - Curvy Protocol, the privacy infrastructure layer for on-chain payments, today announced it has exited beta and completed a third-party security audit conducted by Ethernal. The audit covered Curvy's stealth-address architecture, zero-knowledge proof circuits, and smart contracts, and cleared the protocol for production use across wallets, DeFi applications, payment platforms, and agentic payments.
The audit arrives as the question of privacy in on-chain payments moves from optional to structural. The same property that makes blockchains trustworthy - public, verifiable history - turns ordinary financial activity into a behavioral profile that anyone can read.
Curvy Protocol addresses this by routing payments through programmable smart contracts using Groth16 zero-knowledge proofs. A fresh address is generated for every transaction, funds are shielded from balance exposure and transaction graph analysis, and time-based correlation attacks are prevented by design. On the surface, users send and receive crypto through human-readable usernames. Under the hood, every payment is private end-to-end, with a user experience identical to a normal wallet transfer.
Besides this, Curvy Protocol is addressing the privacy of agentic payments. Transactions initiated and executed by AI agents on behalf of users have introduced a new class of throughput. Every AI agent's transaction is public. Without privacy infrastructure, an agent's behavior, the user behind it, and the strategies it executes are visible to anyone watching the chain.
"Payments need privacy to scale to agents," said Petar Atanasovski, CEO and co-founder of Curvy Protocol. "When a single user can dispatch a hundred agents executing thousands of transactions, the public ledger becomes a behavioral feed. The audit closes the gap between what the protocol can do and what we can recommend partners build on. That's the line we needed to cross."
Curvy Protocol is built natively on the chains the world uses. At the moment, it's available on Ethereum, Solana, Base, Tempo, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BSC, Starknet, Linea, and Gnosis. Wallets, DeFi applications, payment platforms, and AI agent frameworks integrate via SDK without consensus changes, custom wallets, or new chains. Compliance primitives are embedded in the architecture itself, with Global Ledger providing KYT, alongside Extended Screening, Deposit Address Tainting, encrypted OriginAddresses lineage, and an optional KYC hook through a Name Registry.
The protocol is supported by the Ethereum Foundation, Starknet Foundation, and Arbitrum Foundation, with a live integration with LI.FI and an MCP server enabling private agentic payments across supported chains.
The Curvy Protocol SDK is available today at curvy.box. Technical documentation is at docs.curvy.box. The full audit report from Ethernal is available here.
About Curvy Protocol
Curvy Protocol is the privacy infrastructure layer for on-chain payments, built for the users, wallets, applications, and AI agents. The protocol enables private payments on multiple chains using stealth addresses, Pedersen commitments, and client-side zero-knowledge proofs. Curvy Protocol is supported by the Ethereum, Starknet, and Arbitrum Foundations. Learn more at curvy.box.
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