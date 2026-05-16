Sumter, SC Author Publishes Public Health Sociology Book
May 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Deep Roots of Racism Cause Disparities in Healthcare," a new book by Reverend Deberry P. Cook, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Celebrated chaplain, pastor, and certified mediator Reverend Deberry P. Cook announces the release of a powerful new book. The work delivers a profound examination of implicit and explicit biases within the healthcare system, blending rigorous historical policy analysis with a deeply spiritual call to action.
Through a meticulous examination of medical legislation, with a targeted focus on the health policies of the Jim Crow era, this book exposes the roots of contemporary medical disparities. Reverend Cook frames the battle against systemic bias not just as a policy issue, but as a spiritual imperative. Drawing on biblical texts such as John 10:10 and 1 Peter 5:8, the book serves as a solemn warning against deceptive tactics, urging readers to remain vigilant and sober-minded in their pursuit of justice.
Far more than an academic study, the book serves as an emotional historical narrative. It celebrates the vibrant richness of Black culture and honors the enduring legacy of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AMEC). By highlighting the resilience and contributions of these communities, the text aims to equip healthcare professionals and faith-based advocates with the tools necessary to recognize and dismantle biases, thereby paving the way for an equitable and just medical system for all.
About the Author
Reverend Deberry P. Cook is an accomplished chaplain, pastor, and advocate dedicated to community service, spiritual leadership, and healthcare equity. Born in Clarendon County, South Carolina, and raised in a large, faith-filled family, she has shared over 43 years of marriage and is a mother of three and grandmother of six. An ordained Itinerant Elder in the AMEC, she previously spent a decade pastoring in the United Methodist Church. Reverend Cook is an Endorsed Professional Chaplain under the AMEC, holds past board certification through the Association of Professional Chaplains (APC), and is a Certified Mediator with the National Association of Certified Mediators (NACM). She channels a passion for systemic equity through the Kingdom Building Ministry, a platform built for advocacy and spiritual empowerment.
"Deep Roots of Racism Cause Disparities in Healthcare" is a 496-page hardback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-400-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/deep-roots-of-racism-cause-disparities-in-healthcare . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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