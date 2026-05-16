Tyonek, AK Author Publishes Unique Children's Book
May 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Monsters' Night Off", a new book by Bill Meadows, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For many children, the dimming of the lights marks the beginning of a nightly battle with the imagination. A charming new picture book, "Monsters' Night Off," is a delightful tale designed to help little ones trade their bedtime anxieties for a bit of wonder.
The story follows Benny, a young boy with a very active imagination who is convinced that monsters are lurking in every shadow, corner, and closet of his room. The tension breaks when his mother introduces a clever and comforting secret: even monsters need a vacation. She explains that it is "Monsters' Night Off," a special holiday where all creatures hang up their "scary" hats and take a break from their duties.
By framing the absence of monsters as a scheduled holiday rather than a simple dismissal of a child's feelings, Meadows provides a narrative that validates a child's imagination while gently steering them toward a peaceful night's sleep.
Children will see themselves in Benny's cautious but curious nature and find comfort in his mother's character. She uses creative problem-solving to help her child sleep at night. The book also offers children the ability to learn to shift perspectives, going from the "scary monster" archetype to the "hard-working" mindset.
About the Author
Bill Meadows is a versatile educator who teaches multiple disciplines across various grade levels in a small, close-knit school in Alaska. When he isn't in the classroom, Bill is an avid runner and a lifelong reader. His experience working with children in the unique landscape of the North has given him a keen understanding of the power of storytelling in the classroom and at home.
"Monsters' Night Off" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-599-1 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/monsters-night-off For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us