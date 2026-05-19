Jacksonville, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
May 19, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Gift: Slavery to Freedom," a new book by Kenneth Lamar King, has been recently published.
In 2020, ordinary Jacksonville resident Ken Kingsley encounters Thomas Pickering III, a dying stranger carrying a secret that defies the laws of physics. Pickering is not just a wealthy eccentric. He is a fugitive from a distant century fleeing his own history. With his final breath, Pickering passes a powerful ring to Ken. The object is no mere piece of jewelry; it is a functioning gateway to temporal travel.
Once Pickering's attorney confirms the impossible truth, Ken is thrust directly into a dangerous world of high-stakes, cross-century power. Rejecting the temptation of future riches, Ken is instead haunted by the dark origins of the Pickering family wealth: a historic Southern plantation built on the backs of enslaved people.
Armed with advanced 25th-century technology, Ken launches a perilous, one-man mission into the heart of the Old South. His goal is absolute: dismantle the Pickering legacy and break the chains of the past. Racing against time itself, Ken must confront the ultimate question: can one person truly rewrite history, or will the price of freedom demand more than he can survive?
"The Gift: Slavery to Freedom" is a 376-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $14.99 (also available in hardback and eBook format). The ISBN is 979-8-89525-570-4. You can find the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Gift-Slavery-Kenneth-Lamar-King/dp/B0DH2XY4HQ and Barnes & Noble at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-gift-kenneth-lamar-king/1146287145
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Kenneth Lamar King
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Kenneth Lamar King
Amazon
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