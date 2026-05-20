New Memoir Coming Soon
May 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lost Anchor! Lost Road Map! Lost Compass!," a powerful memoir by former Peace Corps volunteer Bruce Arthur Moot, offers readers an unflinching look at overcoming trauma, poverty, and personal isolation through faith.
This book opens with a poignant reminder: "None of us stands alone in this world." Moot's story begins in a crowded, five-room shack in New England. Raised alongside 11 siblings, he navigated a childhood stripped of emotional anchors and nurturing guidance. He details the raw survival required to endure the wrath of a lumberjack father, his own timid search for identity, and the systemic pain he later witnessed while serving communities abroad.
Moot's journey was one of frantic searching, people-pleasing, and cover-ups. He wrestled with the crushing realization that all worldly, scripted human anchors eventually fail. But this book is ultimately a triumphant testament to resilience and spiritual awakening.
After years of searching, Moot shares how he overcame victimization by discovering a lasting anchor in Jesus Christ. The memoir serves as a sustainable roadmap for readers seeking enduring peace, purpose, and spiritual renewal after profound struggle.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Lost Anchor! Lost Road Map! Lost Compass!" by Bruce Arthur Moot at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lost-anchor-lost-road-map-lost-compass . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
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