Read Today, Create Tomorrow: Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation with The Inventsons
May 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPITTSBURGH, PA (05/19/2026) - George Davison Studios, in partnership with Inventionland® Education, is thrilled to announce the release of "The Inventsons Issue 5: Invention Contest Preview Edition." This special interactive comic book marks a monumental milestone as students, creators, and fans gather to celebrate the historic 10th Annual Invention Contest.
Written by L.E. Halkias with vibrant illustrations by Monica Carlino, Issue 5 takes readers straight into the high-stakes, fast-paced world of young innovators. In this action-packed preview, top student Jesse Inventson finds himself in the ultimate test of collaboration when he is paired with his classroom arch-nemesis, Evi, for a team project. Together, they must navigate their fierce rivalry to build the "Sniffer Snout," a revolutionary scent-tracking device inspired by a dog's sense of smell.
As the story unfolds, readers follow Jesse, his brilliant brother Walt, and his artistic sister Sue to a meeting with Chipper Cloud, Grandpa G's premier sentient creation. However, danger looms in the background as the seismic monitoring systems spike, and the villainous Balzer plots fresh schemes to undermine the family's legacy.
Breaking the traditional comic format, this milestone issue invites readers to become active co-creators. The book features custom, blank comic panels allowing aspiring young inventors to sketch out the design of the Sniffer Snout and write the next chapter of the story themselves.
For a decade, the Invention Contest has empowered students to build, iterate, and pitch their own original concepts to the world. The Inventsons: Issue 5 captures that exact spirit of ingenuity. By blending storytelling with real STEAM challenges, like the hands-on Egg Drop and Quick Draw activities featured right in the book, the goal is to give kids the tools to read today and create tomorrow.
Published by Dorrance Publishing, "The Inventsons Issue 5: Invention Contest Preview Edition" is available now at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-inventsons-issue-5-invention-contest-preview . For more information please visit inventsons.com
About George Davison Studios
George Davison Studios produces immersive, educational media that bridges entertainment with hands-on learning. Through dynamic character universes like The Inventsons, the studio inspires the next generation of builders, makers, and global problem-solvers.
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