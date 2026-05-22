Laurens, NY Author Publishes Self-Help Book
May 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Design Your Detox," a new book by Jennifer Rose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A groundbreaking definitive reference guide for individuals navigating the complexities of addiction recovery. Written for those battling substance abuse, as well as the families and friends supporting them, this book provides a comprehensive roadmap to achieving lasting sobriety.
Unlike single-method approaches, this essential resource bridges the gap between different treatment modalities. It outlines actionable strategies to seamlessly integrate traditional medical recovery systems with holistic wellness practices, maximizing the chances of sustainable, long-term success.
Rose designed this book to be a lifelong reference tool. Recovery is a unique journey, and by combining proven traditional treatments with holistic therapies, she hopes to give individuals and their loved ones the comprehensive support they truly need to heal.
"Design Your Detox" is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-320-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/design-your-detox. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
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