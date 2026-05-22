Syracuse, NY Author Publishes Autobiography
May 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Black Sheep of the Family 2," a new book by Ja'Kwontez Glover, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A thrilling and chilling new novel that explores the gritty realities of reformation and spiritual warfare.
The story follows Ja'Kwontez, a young man determined to lead a Godly life after his release from prison. Despite relentless pressure from street friends to return to his old ways, Ja'Kwontez remains steadfast in his loyalty to God. However, transformation is rarely simple. This novel dives deep into his internal battle as modern temptations threaten to pull him back into the Devil's snare.
By uniquely combining narrative prose with raw poetry, "Black Sheep of the Family 2" delivers a powerful message about forging a path ahead against all odds. It is a haunting yet inspiring look at the tug-of-war between good and evil.
"Black Sheep of the Family 2" is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-341-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/black-sheep-of-the-family-2/
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