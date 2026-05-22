Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Am Youth: 1974-1987," a new book by Deb Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and retired geologist Deb Thompson announces the release of her debut poetry collection, offering readers a nostalgic, raw, and deeply relatable look at youth, identity, and social change over the past fifty years.
Begun as a personal diary during Thompson's transition from childhood to adulthood in the 1970s, the writing quickly evolved into a dedicated poetic endeavor. Though the manuscripts were safely boxed away for decades while Thompson focused on her academic and professional career, retirement has allowed her to fulfill a lifelong promise to bring these works to light.
Thompson's poetry serves as an intimate tour through the turbulent emotional highs and lows of growing up, juxtaposed with quiet moments of worldly reflection. Written through the eyes of a teenage girl navigating a changing world, the collection offers comfort to those experiencing their own tumultuous youth, assists parents in understanding their teenage daughters, and provides a historical lens on how society has evolved and stayed the same over the last half-century.
While the world around us has transformed since the 1970s, the core experience of growing up remains universal.
About the Author
Deb Thompson grew up on a dairy farm during the early waves of the women's rights movement, a time when "equal pay for equal work" remained a highly contested issue. As the first person in her family to attend college, she channeled her raw experiences into a poetry journal. Thompson went on to build a distinguished career as a Registered Professional Geologist, earning a B.S. in Geological Science from The Pennsylvania State University and an M.S. from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Following a successful career in environmental consulting and travel adventures spanning the American Southwest and the Caribbean, she now resides in western Pennsylvania, where she volunteers for the Montour Trail.
"I Am Youth: 1974-1987" is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $29.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-118-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-am-youth-1974-1987 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us