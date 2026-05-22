Peyton, CO Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Falling Out of Love," a new book by Jeana, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book provides an unfiltered glimpse into the painful realities of emotional detachment and lost connections.
While literature frequently celebrates romance, Falling Out of Love explores the unique grief of losing someone who is still alive but no longer present. The collection features deeply personal verses that navigate heartbreak, indifference, and the specific sting of risking a friendship for romance, only to lose both.
Jeana's work fills a critical void in contemporary poetry. She articulates the unspoken, messy phases of letting go with a vulnerability that deeply resonates with anyone who has survived a broken heart.
Jeana initially turned to writing as a personal emotional outlet. After receiving strong encouragement from friends, she began sharing her work on social media. Her authentic voice quickly gained traction, building a dedicated online following. With this book, Jeana aims to use her platform to comfort readers and remind them that they are not alone in their grief.
About the Author
Jeana is a contemporary poet who transitioned from private journaling to digital storytelling. Driven by the support of her online community, she writes to foster human connection and heal through shared vulnerability.
"Falling Out of Love" is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-290-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/falling-out-of-love . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us