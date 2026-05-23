Hillsdale, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
May 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Legend of the Christmas Lights," a new book by Brooke A. Roe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story originates from a festive ritual shared by Roe's father. Every year, while decorating the family Christmas tree, he would tell this enchanting tale to explain why no two lights of the same color could sit next to each other.
Decades later, the narrative remains a cornerstone of Roe's own family holiday celebrations. Through this publication, she invites families everywhere to adopt the tradition and bring a new sense of magic to their own tree-decorating ceremonies.
About the Author
Brooke A. Roe is a dedicated elementary and middle school teacher, an avid reader, and a passionate storyteller. A lifelong learner, she studies music and languages. Roe resides with her husband and four children, where she enjoys baking, singing, landscaping, and collaborating on home improvement projects.
"The Legend of the Christmas Lights" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-843-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-legend-of-the-christmas-lights . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us