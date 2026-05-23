New Fiction Novel Coming Soon
May 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVeteran sportswriter Christopher Granozio announces the upcoming release of "Broken Men," a deeply personal and emotionally intelligent novel that explores the healing power of unexpected connections.
"Broken Men" follows two men separated by continents, generations, and sexual orientations. Brought together by a chance meeting, they discover an underlying common bond rooted in shared childhood trauma. As their unique friendship evolves, both men embark on a profound adventure of personal reinvention.
Blending sports culture with heartfelt conversations, Granozio delivers a realistic, uplifting narrative about middle-aged male friendship that dares to explore vulnerability. Granozio wanted to write a story that shows men it is okay to drop the armor. True strength lies in facing our wounds together.
About the Author
Christopher Granozio is a journalist, sportswriter, and college basketball announcer with over 30 years of experience in Major League Baseball scoreboard operations. Beyond sports, he is a leader in the men's support organization The Mankind Project and a veteran Big Brother volunteer. He lives in New York City with his wife, Mary Ellen.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order Broken Men by Christopher Granozio at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/broken-men . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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